21 Savage | Photo. XXL Mag

28-year-old rapper 21 Savage has confirmed the death of his younger brother Terrell Davis, a drill rapper known as TM1way.

On Sunday, TM1way who was 27-year-old was stabbed to death in Lambeth in South London while taking his grandmother shopping to help during the pandemic, a family source told DailyMail.

“He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend,” the source said. “They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue,” the source told the Mail. “Terrell didn’t have any enemies that I knew of and he wasn’t involved with any gangs. He just focused on his music. “He was a really good rapper and was on the verge of doing big things. He wanted to be like his brother. Everyone is in shock,” the friend said.

It is learned that police responded to the stabbing and confirmed a man dead at the scene although the victim is yet to be named.

No arrests have been made as of Monday afternoon, and the investigation is ongoing.

TM1way was a half-brother to 21 Savage and in an Instagram tribute, the latter shared a throwback with the late rapper and wrote:

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro. I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s–t back.”

TM1way was a British rapper whose songs include “Monster,” “Vatic,” “Go Getter” and “Lip Up in This.”

Davis and 21 Savage share the same father, Kevin Emmons.

This is not the first time that the Grammy award-winning 21 Savage is losing someone close to him to violence.

The 28-year-old grew up with four brothers and six sisters, but already lost another brother to violence His younger brother Quantivayus “Tayman” Joseph was shot during a drug deal, he revealed in a past cover story with Fader.

21 Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, said he honored his “hothead” brother Tayman by getting a dagger tattoo between his eyes.

Other tattoos pay tribute to his friends Larry and Johnny, who were killed in shootings. The rapper himself was also shot six times, according to the magazine.