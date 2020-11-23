Our Reporter

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Borno State has said 23 people lost their lives, while 90 others sustained injuries in 11 accidents on the Maiduguri-Benisheikh-Damaturu road, between January and November.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Sanusi Ibrahim, who made this known on Tuesday while inaugurating the 2020 ‘ember’ month campaign in Maiduguri, said the crashes involved 15 vehicles.

He said the accidents occurred on the Maiduguri-Benishiekh axis of the road, which he described as the busiest in the state.