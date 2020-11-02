World News 2nd Coronavirus Wave Hits Buffalo Area ‘With a Vengeance’ By Daniel E. Higgins and Sharon Otterman 2 days ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 11 The positive test rate in Erie County has remained above 5 percent for almost two weeks. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments