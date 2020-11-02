World News

2nd Coronavirus Wave Hits Buffalo Area ‘With a Vengeance’

By
0
2nd-coronavirus-wave-hits-buffalo-area-‘with-a-vengeance’
Views: Visits 11

The positive test rate in Erie County has remained above 5 percent for almost two weeks.

Pope Francis: The Covid-19 Crisis Reveals What Is in Our Hearts

Previous article

Americans Gather for Thanksgiving at a Moment of National Peril

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News