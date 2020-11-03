Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

A Medical expert, Dr. Oluwayemi Oludare has disclosed that no fewer than 422m people across the globe are suffering from diabetes in which Nigeria has 3.9m patients.

Dr. Oludare disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at a press conference to commemorate the 2020 World Diabetes Day organized by the Lions Club International, District 404B2 collaboration with Ekiti State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The expert, who lamented the rising wave of diabetes in the country, especially with the people living in urban areas, said the disease has assumed epidemic level in Nigeria, Sub-Sahara Africa and the rest of the world.

He said that the disease could further pose serious challenges to public health if the rising tides are not tackled headlong, adding that poor control of the disease could lead to eye complication, kidney disease, heart attack and stroke among other problems

He noted that diabetes has no cure for now but could be managed through proper treatment by avoiding diets with preserved foods with carbohydrates and embracing regular diabetes tests.

He enjoined patients with diabetes not to see it as a death sentence, since the disease could be managed, urging them to avail themselves of adequate treatment.

The Governor, District 404B2 of the Lions Club, Dr. Ademola Adesoye called on the federal government to make diabetes test mandatory for Nigerians to stem the tide of disease.

Adesoye who was represented by the Region 11 chairman, Taiwo Odebunmi, urged the government at all levels to collaborate with the Lions club to sensitise the people on the dangers of diabetes.

He called on stakeholders, especially government to strengthen the capacity of nurses who are the front line in the treatment of diabetes patients.

In their remarks, the Chairman, Diabetes Awareness and Action Committee, Ekiti Axis, Dr. Pius Adeojo, and the Ekiti State NUJ Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela said the awareness campaign over the dangers of diabetes was long overdue owing to the rising cases of the disease in the country.

They said the Lions club in collaboration with NUJ had series of activities to mark International Diabetes Day in Ekiti such as a road walk to sensitise people on the danger of diabetes and offer free diabetes tests starting from next week Wednesday.