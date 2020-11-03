3 Important Tips For Healthy Nails

Whatever you do, never fail to remember that your nail holds power and most people make contact with your nails before other things. So, take care of your nails the same way you cater for your face.

Whether your nail care is a form of self-care, an indulgence, or just routine maintenance, keeping your nails in tip-top shape is a worthwhile investment. And here’s the good news: Healthy nails require an investment of time, not money.

Having a strong healthy nails require you letting go of some bad habits such as biting your nails and so many more. Below are some tips on how to keep healthy nails:

Moisturise your nails



Moisturising is a well-known secret to healthy skin, but it’s often overlooked in nail care. While dry, brittle nails can be the result of many factors, they are ultimately a cry for moisture, so consider proper moisture the foundation of your nail care routine. When applying hand lotion, give your nails a little extra attention. There are plenty of moisturising nail products on the market, you can always look for the best options.

Leave the cuticles



It is a common practice to cut, push back, or try to get rid of cuticles altogether, but cuticles are not the enemy. In fact, the cuticle is “the nail’s natural protective seal,” according to Dana Stern, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and nail expert. Messing with your cuticles can do far more harm than good, a compromised cuticle can leave the nails vulnerable and at risk of infection according to Realsimple. You can moisturise the cuticles with cream or cuticle oil to help protect and strengthen your nails.

Limit contact with water



Don’t stop washing your hands or shower with gloves on, but do pay attention to ways you can reduce the time your nails spend in contact with water because excessive water contact can weaken nail structure. You can consider wearing gloves while doing dishes or other wet work. Excessive water exposure can put significant strain on delicate nail cells (called onychocytes), which can lead to brittleness, peeling, and breakage. Also soaking nails before a manicure is a bad practice. Not only does this make your nails more vulnerable to infection, but it also doesn’t allow nail polish to adhere as well or last as long.