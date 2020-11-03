***36-year-old man defies 11-year-old girl

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Three children of same parents who were abducted by gunmen along Owo/ lfon highway have been released after the payment of N2.5m ransom by their parents.

Recall that the children were abducted alongside their mother five days ago while they were travelling to attend a festival at Imoru in Ose council area of the state.

Their mother was subsequently released while the three children were whisked away by the abductors.

The abductors few hours after the ugly incident opened line of communication with their parents and demanded for N50m ransom.

A member of the family who confirmed the release of the children to newsmen in Akure said they had since reunited with their parents

The source said that “They have been freed and we paid N2. 5 million before they were left off the hook. It is unfortunate that our roads are not safe for travellers again.

”We appeal to the relevant security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and save the innocent travellers from kidnappings which have taken a worrisome dimension.

Meanwhile, an Akure Chief Magistrate Court has ordered the remand of a 36-year-old man, Friday Ajobiewe, who allegedly defiled an 11- year-old girl.

Ajobiewe was brought to the court on one count charge of felony to wit defilement was said to have committed the offence on November 17, 2020, at about 12pm at Omosule House, Araromi Quarters, Imeri.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Police Prosecutor, Augustine who told the court that the accused person unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the 11-year-old prayed the court to remand the accused person and asked that the file case should be forwarded to the (DPP) for legal advice.

The offence committed according to the prosecutor was contrary to and punishable under section 218 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37 Vol 1, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

Counsel to the accused person, Mr O. Falana prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal term, saying that his client is still presumed innocent until found guilty of the offence levelled against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs O R Yakubu, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison and directed that the case file be forwarded to DPP for legal advise.

Yakubu, therefore, adjourned the case till January 17, 2021 for trials.

