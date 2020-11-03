3 Worst Foods For The Brain

Your brain is the most important organ in your body. It keeps your heart beating, lungs breathing and all the systems in your body functioning.

That’s why it’s essential to keep your brain working in perfect condition with a healthy diet. Some foods have negative effects on the brain, impacting your memory and mood and increasing your risk of dementia.

You need to note these foods and take them as little as possible. Total avoidance may not be possible, however, if you reduce how often you take it, it will go a long way in keeping your brains safe.

Sugary Drinks



According to Healthline, sugary drinks include beverages like soda, sports drinks, energy drinks and fruit juice. A high intake of sugary drinks not only expands your waistline and boosts your risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, it also has a negative effect on your brain.

An excessive intake of sugary drinks increases the odds of developing type 2 diabetes, which has been shown to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, higher sugar levels in the blood can increase the risk of dementia, even in people without diabetes. A high intake of fructose can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, high blood fats, diabetes and arterial dysfunction. These aspects of metabolic syndrome may lead to an increase in the long-term risk of developing dementia.

Red Meat



Studies found “the most important dietary link to Alzheimer’s Disease appears to be meat consumption, with eggs and high-fat dairy also contributing.” Just like saturated fat clogs cardiovascular system, the blood vessels in our brain become clogged as well. While occasionally eating it won’t hurt, try choosing more lean meats like skinless chicken breast or baked fish.

Fried Foods



This tends more to fast foods. Thanks to the process of deep-frying, fried fare like onion rings and French fries are full of saturated fat, which studies link to high cholesterol and inflammation, two big risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Instead, swap the fried food for a baked dish, like these baked Buffalo chicken wings. Steamed, boiled, and broiled meals are also great options.

Always speak to your doctor if you notice any change in your body.