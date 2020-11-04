World News 4 Books Fareed Zakaria Recommends for Today’s Political Moment By 1 4 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” is on the list: “Still the best book ever written about this country.” Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments