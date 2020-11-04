4 Common Causes Of Depression Image Melanie Wasser

The issue of mental health has become an important conversation with many people lost as to the causes of depression.

Most people going through this have no idea how they got into such a dark hole, and they constantly struggle to get out of it.

In most cases, depression doesn’t have a single cause. Instead, it results from a mix of things: your genes, events in your past, your current circumstances, and more.

Below are some likely causes of depression:

Trauma and Grief



Trauma such as violence or physical or emotional abuse, whether it’s early in life or more recent, can trigger depression in people who are biologically vulnerable to it. Grief after the death of a friend or loved one is a normal emotion, but like all forms of loss, it can sometimes lead to clinical depression. If you feel this way after any loss, please talk to a mental health doctor.

Longer Screen Time and Smoking



Screen time and tobacco smoking were also significantly associated with a higher frequency of depressed mood. According to health shot, over time, the lifestyle factors which were protective of depressed mood in both individuals with clinical depression and those without a depressive disorder was optimal sleep (7-9 hours) and lower screen time, while a better-quality diet was indicated to be protective of depressed mood in those without depression.

Medications and Substances



Many prescription drugs can cause symptoms of depression, according to WebMD. Alcohol or substance abuse is common in depressed people. It often makes their condition worse by causing or worsening mood symptoms or interfering with the effects of medications prescribed to treat depression.

Gender



According to some researches, it has been discovered that women are about twice as likely as men to become depressed. No one’s sure why. However, it is possible that hormonal changes that women go through at different times of their lives may play a role.

Your mental health should never be taken for granted, if a situation or person causes it, take a break or leave such an individual or setting. Always talk to a doctor whenever you discover you are getting into depression or speak to someone you know you can trust.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.