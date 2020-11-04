Boots are no doubt must-have footwear for men because not only are they practical and comfortable, but they are also versatile and stylish.

Boots can be paired to match the look you are trying to achieve, from smart casual to semi-formal. To rock sleek and fashionable ensembles, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Pant Lenght Is Important

Even if you know which pants go well with men’s boots, it means nothing if they are too short or baggy.

Pair With The Right Trousers

Like any other shoe type, it is important to get it right. Dress boots do not go well with more formal trousers. Stick to jeans and chinos as much as possible. As a general rule, avoid slacks and suits.

Choose The Right Colours

Colours matter when it comes to wearing boots just like any other fashion item. Black is more formal than brown.

Leather Vs Rubber Soles

Although leather is a better-quality material, it is more expensive and harder to come by. When it comes to practicality, you are liable to fall if you slip with leather versus rubber making rubber a better choice.

Check out some lookbook photos below: