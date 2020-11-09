By Jill Okeke

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, through the Project 40at40 and in accordance with the wishes of the late founder, Mrs. Ibidunni Ighodalo, has selected 40 couples to receive in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) grants.

Project 40at40 was launched on July 19, 2020, to ease the burden of parents in need of assisted reproduction through IVF and other fertility treatments but are financially incapable.

At a breakfast session in honour of the recipients on Victoria Island in Lagos, the foundation chairman, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, unveiled the awardees and congratulated them for making it after the rigorous selection process.

He said the foundation received over 1,500 applications, requesting for urgent intervention.

“This is what prompted Ibidunni to set up this foundation. The large number of people going through fertility-related challenges and the fact that treatments are usually in the millions, which many cannot afford,” ighodalo said.

The chairman also thanked well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies that donated towards the cause.