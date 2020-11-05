Orc | Instagram – @orcinfernall

A 41-year-old Brazilian has taken his love for tattoos to an entirely different level by having two giant fake tusks fitted onto his bottom row of teeth, in an attempt to make himself look like a real-life orc.

The tattoo artist who calls himself Orc is a father of one and had his first tattoo when he was only 15.

Since then, there has been no looking back as he has undergone several procedures. He has both eyes tattooed black, about 80% of his body covered in ink, a split tongue, several subdermal implants and sliced ears, but it’s his mouth that draws most people’s attention. Orc spent over $500 having a pair of large tusks fitted over his bottom teeth to make himself look like the fictional creature depicted in popular films and video games like Warcraft.

“I am trying to be myself, these are just my ideas, my inspirations coming from the heart, I am not inspired by anyone,” Orc said.

Orc didn’t specify whether his tusks are permanently fitted, or if he can take them out whenever he wants.

Although his family and friends don’t approve of his lifestyle, he declared himself happy with his appearance and not ready to give it up for anybody.

Just like Orc, his wife Krishna also shares his passion for tattoos and body modifications and has had considerable work done herself.