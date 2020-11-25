While many may very well know who Fred Ajudua is, the man reputed to glamourised fraud, not many know that he has a son called Bobo, his only child who is not only an accomplished lawyer, but a youth advocate who has succeeded in charting a course for himself, different from that of his father, a well known fraud king pin.

Unlike these days when fraud or cybercrime has taken a on a whole new dimension especially with the advent of the internet, defrauding people of huge sums of money in foreign currencies in those days, required some kind of ingenuity; such as the power of oratory, the ability to sound convincing and the knack for piecing together a plan which must never appear as a huge lie to the victim, until the money to be defrauded from the victim has been well secured.

And that is how the likes of Fred Ajudua operated. So good was the senior Ajudua that in the 80s through to the 2000s when he operated, he was to the fraud business what Professor Wole Soyinka is to literature in Nigeria. He was so good at what he did which was referred to as 419 that he succeeded in swindling many from different parts of the world, of huge sums of money running into millions of dollars.

From the proceeds of his illicit wealth, the Delta State indigene built an empire for himself with properties scattered all over Ibusa his home town, in Eleme in Warri, in Lagos etc. He allegedly owns over 40 commercial buildings an still counting. He even used his influence to make his wife a member of the Delta State House of Assembly.

Unfortunately, it has not all been rosy for the towering Ajudua who began to spend days and nights in prison cells from the 90s over short and long periods of time. Infact when his only son, Bobo got married, he couldn’t attend and had to be represented at his son’s lavish wedding to his partner, Naomi Giwa which took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Victoria Island. The senior Ajudua was in jail for fraud and conspiracy.



Fred Ajudua and Bobo as a child

But today he is out and while reuniting with his family decided to take a walk down memory lane reminiscing on the vanity of ill gotten wealth. He said, “All the exotic homes I built in Ibusa, Eleme and Lagos with about 30 rooms at the time of ignorance are dilapiting today. Over 40 other commercial buildings are unkept or uncompleted. The son I was busy acquiring all that for, is not interested and has started building his own empire.

“So, am I the one that will start renovating and completing all these at over 60years? How many more years do I have to live? Maybe 25 to 30 at the most, depending on God’s wish, it could be less or more. So, we must begin to realize the emptiness and folly of our ephemeral struggles, unhealthy competition and primitive accumulation of wealth. We must begin to change our psychology and perception of living.”

Bobo’s areas of practice ranges from entertainment law to financial services to regulation, securities compliance and real estate has represented very high profile individuals and organisations but locally and internationally including some ministries in Nigeria on vast topical issues.

Among some of his son, Bobo’s popular clients are Davido who is his personal friend as well as former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya. A very astute businessman and professional, his life is nothing like that of his father. He doesn’t live a loud life and is all about his career, family and close friends.

Bobo was a prominent figure working behind the scenes during the #Endsars protest that shook the nation and he recently held a public policy dialogue series that focused on policing and human rights in Nigeria with the likes of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata in attendance.