5 Basic Make-up Tools You Should Have

There are many makeup tools, however, there are fundamental tools you should own that helps with light make-up. It is not about how expensive your makeup is but how well you apply it.

Having basic tools makes it easier to perfectly apply your make-up. Although there are a million different tools found in makeup bags around the world, you don’t need them all. Sometimes the best thing to do is wipe the slate clean and start over.

Below are some fundamental make-up tools you can buy:

Foundation Brush



There are a lot of different types of brushes for all types of applications. Foundation brushes are an absolute must-have. For many women, this is one of, if not the most important tools to add to their makeup bags. The best foundation brushes are stiff, made with synthetic fibers. For foundation, you what strong brushes with little fluff as they need the ability to pick up, hold, and then release different creams and liquids.

Mirror



It’s impossible to fix a problem you can’t see! To get a good look at what you’re working with and working on, it’s absolutely crucial to have a mirror of some sort. Pocket-sized mirrors are a necessary addition to every makeup bag.

Makeup Sponge



Also, you need to have a good makeup sponge for applying foundation. The right makeup sponge will allow for smooth and consistent application. Different women have different preferences as far as sponges go, but most of the best ones have curvy designs that match the various contours of a woman’s face.

Eye Shadow Brush(es)



Every woman strives to frame her eyes in the most flattering way possible. This almost always means coordinating with the rest of your look. Sometimes this calls for dramatic strokes, other times a natural blend. Both angled shadow brushes and dome-shaped blending brushes have their place.

Pencil Sharpener



If you are an eyeliner fanatic or can’t go a day without your favourite lip liner, then make sure you have a dedicated beauty pencil sharpener. Most come with different shaped holes, perfect for both skinny and chubby pencils, and can be used to sharpen anything that has a nib.