almonds and walnuts | Photo – Amazon

Nuts are known to have high fat content hence why many people avoid them in their diets but scientific evidence suggests that 1.5 ounces a day of nuts like almonds and walnuts, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may decrease your risk of heart disease.

This was made known by the United States Food and Drug Administration that believes adding a few nutrient-rich almonds and walnuts to your daily diet is a tasty way to give your body a healthful boost.

Nuts are the go to when you need something that provides a natural burst of energy, protein, and fiber.

Thanks to their nutritional values, there has been a long standing debate as to which is better when it comes to almonds and walnuts. Keep reading below to learn some nutritional facts about almonds and walnuts.

Energy content:

Walnuts contain a slightly higher amount of fat than almonds but provide more energy in the form of calories. Almonds contain 14 grams of fat and 164 calories whereas walnuts contain approximately 18 grams of fat but give 185 calories.

Protein content:

Almonds contain 13% of protein while walnuts have 9% which makes both great sources of protein.

Mineral content:

Both almonds and walnuts are rich in various kinds of minerals like calcium,magnesium and potassium but almonds have higher content in all three categories than walnuts. Almonds pack 19% magnesium – essential for strong bones, compared to 11% in walnuts. Walnuts, however, have very high amounts of copper (50%) and manganese (54%) which prove to be useful in reducing symptoms of PMS (Premenstrual Syndrome) as compared to almonds. Almonds also contain 200 milligrams of potassium per 1-ounce serving compared to the 125 milligrams in walnuts, as well as 76 milligrams of magnesium compared to the 45 milligrams in walnuts.

Fibre content:

Almonds contain 16% fiber whereas walnuts have 8%.

Vitamin content:

While walnuts contain 12% vitamin B6, compared to 3% in almonds. Almonds contain almost 48% vitamin E whereas walnuts contain only about 2% of the same. On the other hand, while almonds have no B vitamins, walnuts contain a trace amount of vitamin B-6.

In addition to their nutrient-rich contribution, a study published in “Nutrition & Metabolism” in January 2011 found that eating almonds along with a high glycemic index food lowers the GI of the entire meal and reduces the rise in blood sugar after eating. And walnuts, according to the University of Michigan Health Center, are the only nuts that contain a large amount plant-based omega-3 fatty acid.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.