Mrs Walida Isa, the Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Monday disclosed that five prospective corps members have tested positive for COVID -19.

Isa made the disclosure at the swearing-in of the 2020 Batch `B’ Stream 1 corps members on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator, who did not disclose their names, said that 853 corps members were registered after they were tested for the virus.

She said that 858 corps members were tested for COVID- 19 and out of the number, five of them were positive.

“The five that were positive were taken to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for treatment. So they are not among the number we registered,’’ she said.

The 2020 Batch `B’ Stream 1A orientation resumed camping on Nov. 10. One week was used to test the corps members on COVID-19 before registration.

The 2020 Batch `B’ Stream 1A orientation course started on Tuesday nationwide in strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

In her opening remarks, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State, called for support for the scheme to enable it to sustain its laudable programmes for the benefit of the country.

Aliyu was represented by the Acting Chairman, NYSC FCT Governing Board, Mr Kevin Ike.

The minister reiterated the administration`s readiness to continue to support the scheme for effective service delivery.

She also commended the scheme for promoting unity, integration as well as development in the education, health and agriculture sectors among others.

