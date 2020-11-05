5 Sleeping Positions And What They Say About Your Personality Image Sciencenews

There is a particular way you lay down before you are able to sleep. Everyone has their favourite sleeping position and the interesting thing is that some of these positions hold certain meanings when it comes to your personality.

To discover whether you’re a good friend, more likely to be an introvert, or prefer to be cuddled then read on and find your sleeping type:

Baby Position



You sleep in the baby position on your side with your legs curled up. According to a survey performed by sleep specialist Chris Idzikowski, author of the book, Learn to Sleep Well, 41 per cent of all sleepers use this sleep position. If you sleep using this position, you appear hard-faced on the outside but on the inside you are sensitive.

Soldier Position



For this position, you sleep on your back, with arms by your sides. This position can alleviate symptoms of back and neck pain as well as acid reflux. However, it can lead to snoring. If you fancy this style, you have a private and reserved nature and are a bit of a loner.

Starfish Position



When you sleep like this, you lay on your back with legs stretched out and arms stretched above the head. It is classed as the least popular sleep style. This style suggests that you are an open person, a good listener and a great friend, though you’re not keen on being in the limelight.

Freefall Position



This person sleeps on the stomach, head to one side, arms wrapped behind the pillow. It is a good position if you snore and promotes good digestion. However, it’s not ideal due to the pressure it puts on the neck and back area. This style says you are open, playful and fun personality. Can appear brash and may be secretly anxious.

Log Style



When you sleep in this position, you rest on one side, legs extended straight and arms in place. It is a good position to keep the neck and back in alignment, and it suggests you are sociable and laid-back, you are willing to accept and welcome strangers.

However, don’t get too serious about how you sleep at night. While you may think you sleep in a certain position, the reality is you move between 10 and 12 times per hour, meaning most of us toss and turn as many as 60 or 70 times a night and change positions.