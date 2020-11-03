By Davies Iheamnachor

tate Government has stated that 50 AK-47 rifles belonging to the Nigeria Army was carted away by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, during the incident that claimed 6 soldiers.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, noted that army was bent on recovering their missing guns.

Nsirim in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, stated that the military was still in search of the rifles in the area.

He clarified that the reports of military involved in searching of residents was in a bid to recover the rifles.

Nsirim said security agencies in the area would continue to embark on surveillance and search operations to recover the rifles which are now in the wrong hands.

He also noted that the Security Council after it meeting, has reviewed the 24 hour curfew imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State following the killing of ten security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.



He said: “You will recall that following the killing of six soldiers and four policemen, and the destruction of Court buildings by members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Rivers State Government imposed a 24 hour curfew on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area on October 21, 2020.

“The State Security Council met today and reviewed the situation in Oyigbo and has therefore decided to review the curfew. From tomorrow, Wednesday November 4, 2020, the curfew will now be from 7pm to 6am until further notice”.