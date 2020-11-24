The suspect arrested by the Ogun State Police Command on November 24, 2020.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 55-year-old man, Yesiru Salisu, for allegedly being in possession of four human skulls, two dry human hands, and three jaws.

According to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrest of the suspect followed a report lodged at the Ago Iwoye division.

The police spokesman explained that the report indicated that the suspect was seen with a bag suspected to contain stolen property and when he was challenged, he dropped the bag and ran into the bush.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ago Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his detectives to the scene where they opened the bag and discovered that it contains dry human parts,” he said

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill Two in Igabi LGA As Troops Repel Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Oyeyemi said the bush the suspect ran into was properly combed and the suspect was subsequently apprehended.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed harvesting the human parts from one of the Christian cemetery in Oke Eri Ijebu ode together with one Lekan Bakare who is now at large,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also directed that the fleeing accomplice should be arrested and brought to justice.