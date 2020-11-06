Having a healthy level of self-confidence can help you become successful in your personal and professional life. No matter how confident a person may seem, we must remember that nobody is born with limitless self-confidence.

It is understandable that everyone struggles with confidence issues at one time or another. We all have to deal with our inner critic of self-doubt that constantly tells us that we are not good enough. If you are looking to boost your confidence level, then this article is for you. Here are six things you can do to build up your self-confidence.

Visualise yourself the way you want to be



Always picture yourself the way that makes you proud. Create an image of yourself, for yourself so that there is hardly any room to have a low or poor perception of yourself. Practice visualizing a fantastic version of yourself, achieving your goals.

Face your fears on the daily



Everything you want is on the other side of fear so you have to face your fears on the daily. The best way to overcome fear is to face it head-on. You can do this by doing something that scares you every day and brings you out of your comfort zone. This helps you to build and gain confidence in yourself and your abilities.

Question your inner critic



As Mark Twain said, “A man cannot be comfortable without his own approval.Before anyone else, you should be your own biggest critic and you can do this by listening to the “voice of the inner critic.” If you struggle with low self-confidence, there is a possibility that your inner critic has become overactive and inaccurate. Find opportunities to congratulate, compliment and reward yourself, even for the smallest successes.

Take care of your body

It’s hard to feel good about yourself if you’re abusing your body. Skimping on sleep, eating an unhealthy diet, and refraining from exercise will take a toll on your well-being. Studies consistently show physical activity boosts confidence.

Take the 100 days of rejection challenge



Jia Jiang has become famous for recording his experience of “busting fear” by purposefully making crazy requests of people in order to be rejected over 100 days. His purpose was to desensitize himself to rejection, after he became more upset than he expected over rejection from a potential investor. Busting fear isn’t easy to do, but if you want to have fun while building up your self-confidence, this is a powerful way to do it.

Help someone else



Helping someone else often enables us to forget about ourselves and to feel grateful for what we have. It also feels good when you are able to make a difference for someone else. Instead of focusing on your own weaknesses, volunteer to mentor, assist or teach another, and you’ll see your self-confidence grow automatically in the process.[

