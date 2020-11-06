Ya’u Ibrahim’s family has been thrown into sorrow by a yet-to-be identified person who, raped their six-year-old daughter Aisha, to death and dumped her corpse in a cemetery in Kurmin Mashi Area of Kaduna state.

The six year old girl was said to have returned home from Arabic school at 11 am in the morning on Sunday and subsequently went out to play in a nearby vicinity close to their compound before she was declared missing.

Mother of the victim, Amaratu Ya’u could not speak to The Guardian as she was yet to recover from the shock of her child’s death.

A source close to the family, (name withheld) told our reporter that Aisha’s mother raised alarm of her missing daughter an hour after she was no where to be found, calling on neighbors to assist in search for her.

The source explained that “the search which started around 11:30 AM and lasted till evening. It was a man who was retiring from farm who discovered Aisha’s corpse dumped in the cemetery close to their home.

“She was raped and dumped there by a yet to be identified person… Now they have taken her corpse to Barau Diko Specialist Hospital for autopsy,” he said.

The incident has however thrown residents of Kurmin Mashi into palpable tension as several sexual molestation of minors have been reported in the area of recent.

A resident of the Kurmin Mashi community, Ahmed Abdulahi told The Guardian that about five months ago, another six-year-old girl was raped to death and her corpse was discovered by early Muslim worshippers who reportedly alerted the police.

“There was another case of a man selling sugarcane in this Kurmin Mashi area who raped a boy sometimes ago and rumors has it he is now back on the street walking as a free man,” another source who pleaded anonymity said.

Despite seeking justice for Aisha Ya’u and other children whom were victims of assault, the residents also called for improved security.

Mallam Ibrahim Adamu, an automobile mechanic in the area also told our reporter that neccessary actions ought to be taken as insecurity within the community has been on the rise.

Adamu who demanded justice for the little Aisha also called on parents to always observe the movement of their wards.

Urging the state government to put security measures in place to curtail the rape of minors and theft in the area, Adamu said “we want improved security in our area as there is no rest of mind. Government should help us by installing CCTV camera in the nook and crannies of our community to enable us capture evil doers,”Adamu pleaded.

When contacted to confirm the development, the PPRO of Kaduna Police Command, ASP Mohammad Jalige didn’t respond to calls.