By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

About 6,000 NYSC members have been deployed for the one-year mandatory national service for this year’s NYSC Batch “B” orientation exercise.

Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-General Shaibu Ibrahim stated this in Jos on Thursday during a pre-orientation course workshop organised for stakeholders.

Brig-Gen Shaibu said: “We are prepared to deploy six thousand corps members to participate for the 2020 Batch B exercise. We have gone around the country to ensure that the camps are also ready. We are going to merge those who suspended their orientation in March to also participate in the forthcoming national orientation exercise.”

The DG said the NYSC management had put in place all COVID-19 protocols in a bid to contain thepandemic and prevent transmission in the camps.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, who declared the workshop open, assured the state would do everything possible to support the NYSC in all of its programmes to achieve success.

Lalong, however, urged the DG and management of the NYSC of the need to include in the orientation course, the issue of social media usage and responsibility. Today we have seen the enormous potential of this technology and how it has continued to improve communication and interaction in society.

“We are also confronted with the negative use of social media for the transmission of fake news, hate speech and incitement.

“This was very evident even in these recent events where Government and its officials, as well as other innocent persons, were maligned, falsely castigated and even put in danger or attacked.