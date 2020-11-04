About 65 “illegal immigrants” have been arrested in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, after a cleanup exercise, an immigration spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The illegal immigrants were arrested when immigration officials conducted a clean-up operation in some densely populated residential areas in Lusaka.

Among those arrested included 24 Burundians, 21 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and 11 Tanzanians nationals.

The authorities also arrested four Rwandese, one Ugandan and four others for claiming Zambian citizenship.

Immigration Department Spokesperson Namati Nshinka said the majority of the immigrants were arrested for trading without permits, unlawful entry and unlawful stay.

Meanwhile, the immigration authorities removed 34 illegal immigrants from the country while three foreign nationals were denied entry into the country.

(Xinhua/NAN)