A total of 69 former Councillors and 14 local government council secretaries have announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

This is contained in a statement signed by Jamilu Iliyasu, the Press Secretary to Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle. He said the defectors, who had served as elected councillors between 2012 and 2019, moved from the APC to the PDP under the auspices of the state chapter of the Ex-councillors Forum.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the leader of the ex-councillors, Tukur Magami, said their decision to leave their former party followed their strong belief in the leadership style of the governor. He mentioned especially his fight against insecurity and his provision of the good political atmosphere in all parts of the state.

He said that the present administration had proved that it was a government for all as it did not victimise or threaten the political affiliation of members of other political parties. According to the forum’s leader, such an administration needs the coming together and support of all for it to continue to provide democratic dividends to all citizens in the state.

He stated that his idea of transforming the state to a better Zamfara could easily be actualised if everyone joined him in that regard, he also added that doors would remain open for all to join him to fashion out best development approaches for the state.

