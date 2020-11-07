Taking sugar on an empty is not advised because when sugar enters the empty stomach, the human body can not secrete enough of insulin to maintain its normal levels in the blood. This is a recipe for eye diseases. Furthermore, sugar can disrupt the acid-alkaline balance.

Yogurt contains lactic acid that is made ineffective by the acidity levels of empty stomach acid. The empty stomach acid kills the lactic acid bacteria present in these milk products and leads to acidity.Pears

The crude fibre found in pears can harm the delicate mucous membrane and cause stomach ache if the pear is eaten on an empty stomach. It is advisable to pair it with some other grains or oatmeal.