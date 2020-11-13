Logo of a court gavel

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee has elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

At the 143rd plenary session of the Committee held on Friday in Abuja, the legal practitioners were awarded the rank as a mark of excellence and for having distinguished themselves as Advocates and Academics.

The new appointees whose swearing-in ceremony has been fixed for December 14 consist of 62 Advocates and 10 from the Academia.

The appointees include Obafemi Adewale, Chukwuemeka Nwagwu, Jacob Ochidi, Mela Nunghe, Lawrence Anga, Akinola Akintoye, Abdullahi Yahaya, Uzoma Azikiwe, Efefiom Ekong, Taiye Oladipo, Babatunde Ogala, Funmilayo Quadri, Jean Anishere, Taiwo Kupolati, Aliyu Saiki, Richard Ahonaruogho, Yusufu Akirikwen, Adedapo Olowu, Olumide Ayeni and Robert Emukpoeruo

Others are Oluwatoyin Bashorun, Chukwudi Obieze, Boma Alabi, Olusegun Fabunmi, Lotanna Okoli, Peter Mrakpo, George Babalola, Osayaba Osagie, Ejike Ezenwa, Jimoh Mumini, Muhammad Ndanusa, Yakubu Hussani-Ruba, Henry Akunebo, Oladapo Akinosun, Doctor Uwadiogbu Ajala, Gideon Kuttu, Ukachi Onuobia, Uwemedimo Nwoko, Joseph Mbadugh and Isiaka Olagunju.

The 22 other lawyers who benefitted from the elevation include Nureni Jimoh, Remi Olatubora, Abimbola Mobolaji, Moses Ebute, Nasiru Aliyu, Yusuf Kadiri, Festus Idepefo, Dada Awosika, Afam Osigwe, Musibau Adetunbi, John Majiyagbe, Abdulwahab Muhammed, Fatai Dalley, Chukwuka Ikuazom, Terkura Pepe, Rasheed Adegoke, Hussaini Zakariyau, Tochukwu Maduka, Mahmud Adesina, Tijjani Gazali, Abdul Muhammed and Mohammed Mohammed

On the part of the academia, the successful appointees comprise Professor Afeisimi Badaiki, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Professor Oghenemaro Emiri, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, Professor Edward Oyewo, Professor Sani Adam, Professor Joseph Abugu, Professor Samson Erugo and Omo-Eboh Ikheowa.