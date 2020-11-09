Daily News

774,000 jobs: Committee disowns list

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo 

Osun State Special Public Works Selection Committee on Sunday disowned the 774,000 jobs list that has been in circulation.

The list has been circulating on social media for weeks and some of the candidates whose names appeared on it have been going to the local governments where their names appeared to register with banks.

However, a statement by the Chairman of the committee,  Abudulyekeen Abilagbo, said the public should disregard the list in circulation.

