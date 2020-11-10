81-Year-Old This Morning Star Marries Her 35-Year-Old Lover

Iris Jones, who appeared on This Morning in January to share on her wild sex life with her young Egyptian lover, has tied the knot with her Egyptian lover, Mohammed Ahmed.

She made a memorable appearance as she went into graphic detail about their sex life and over-shared on their first night of passion that led to them “using a whole tube of KY Jelly”.

Now, Mohammed and Iris, who met on Facebook, have become man and wife, according to The Mirror.

Speaking about tying the knot with Iris – 46-years his senior – Mohammed said:

I do not want a nationality nor do I want money, I am comfortable like this and I work, praise be to God, with my money.

At the start of this year, Iris decided to share about her love for Mohammed on TV after her family members feared that he could be after her money.

She gave one of the most memorable interviews in the show’s history as she over-shared about her first night with her new man after she went to visit him in Egypt.

Iris claimed at the time that she “felt like a virgin again” before going further and leaving Holly and Phil red-faced.

The hosts were left stunned as she continued describing her first sexual encounter with Mohammed and viewers were equally stunned with what she had to say.

Iris said when asked about their first night together:

It was very rough. Nobody’s been near me for 35 years, I felt like a virgin again. We used a whole tube of KY jelly. I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt like I’d been riding a horse.

After they welcomed him on the show, he did not hold back as he let rip into the pair and told that he was not happy about them and the media referring to him as a “toyboy”.

Mohammed fumed:

I am angry about saying on media that I am toyboy. I am a man, not toyboy! I am not a game, please don’t say that again.

No one is too old to find love.