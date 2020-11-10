By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State, Andrew Kumapayi on Tuesday revealed that a total of 98 persons lost their lives in road crashes in the state in 2019.

Kumapayi disclosed this in a chat with the Nation as part of the activities marking the 2020 Commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Road Traffic Crashes themed, ‘Remember, Support, Act’.

He said the casualty figures were recorded from 190 crashes, saying 53 of them were fatal, 109 were serious, while 28 were minor.

He said a total of 532 persons sustained varying degrees of injury within the year in review, including 340 males and 192 females.

“Out of the 98 persons that lost their lives in the crashes, 71 were male while 27 were female,” he said.

The FRSC boss regretted that the World Health Organization’s report showed that many people were being disabled for life on world roads through avoidable road traffic crashes in the face of increasing motorization.

“In response to safer road, the Corps came up with various policies such as introduction and enforcement of the use of speed limiting devices, certification and re-certification of fleet

operators, training and re-training of drivers, aggressive enlightenment among others,” he added.

While pledging the commitment of his officers and men to their responsibilities of ensuring safer roads and environment for the motoring public, Kumapayi explained that the week-long activities were geared towards addressing the challenges of road traffic crashes in the state.

He assured the people of the state that the corps would continue to work with strategic stakeholders to pursue public enlightenment programmes and aggressive enforcement of traffic rules and regulations to serve as deterrence to traffic violators.