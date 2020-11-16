By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has declared that 99 percent of bandits presently terrorizing Katsina are based in Zamfara state, saying urgent attention of relevant security agencies and key players must be drawn to address the situation

Masari who made the above declaration while speaking with a Journalist at his country home in Kafur, shortly after inspecting a land earmarked for an Airstrip, in Funtua, Katsina state, by the Nigerian Air force, also noted that three major local Government Areas namely: Sabwa, Dandume and Faskari sharing common boundaries with Zamfara, have now turned into an epicenter for banditry activities

The Governor further insisted that the bandits usually kill, kidnap and rape innocent Katsina citizens before moving to their enclaves in adjoining forests of Zamfara State, adding that these bandits must be eliminated by security personnel before peace will be restored in Katsina state.

He said’’ the nefarious activities of bandits from Zamfara had truncated the efforts of my administration in restoring normalcy in the state’’.

“The only places that we are having problems are Faskari, Sabwa, and Dandume Local Governments but all other local governments in the state, especially Jibia, Batsari, Safana and Danmusa there is relative peace.

“From the reports, I receive every morning if you find any case of rustling or kidnapping is mostly around Faskari, Sabwa, and Dandume. We have been complaining to the military authority to take full control of Gurbi-Gidan Jaja-Kaura Namoda areas of Zamfara State.

“Unless security is fully reinforced in these areas, being the danger zone where most of the bandits live and move freely, we cannot secure Katsina without security in Zamfara, because 99 percent of all the attacks and kidnappings happening in Katsina were from Zamfara.”

Meanwhile, Masari has commended the Nigerian Air Force, for their decision to cite their Air Strip in Funtua saying it will go a long way in tackling the spate of banditry activities affecting economic lives in Dandume, Faskari, and Sabwa Local Government Areas, including some parts of Zamfara, Kaduna and the Niger States.