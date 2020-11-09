Collins Nweze

THE 9 Payment Service Bank (PSB) has said its entry into the financial sector would deliver financial literacy and inclusion to unbanked and underbanked Nigerians.

The bank also said it will be providing creative and market-driven financial services solutions to its customers.

During the launching held in Lagos, also culminated in the unveiling of 9PSB’s slogan, tagged, ‘Our Bank’.

Designed to operate simpler, convenient and more reliable channels for customers to conduct financial services, 9PSB is also the first Payment Service Bank to address critical challenges of the financially excluded customer demography in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, the CEO of 9PSB, Branka Mracajac stated that the key mitigating strategy that would aid 9PSB in fufiling the financial inclusion mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria is by offering compelling products, seamless execution and excellent customer service.

“Financial innovation plays a unique role in fostering sustainable and equitable growth primarily among the unbanked and underbanked within the rural areas in Nigeria, and I am very optimistic that 9PSB will drive financial innovation, especially among the youth and women across Nigeria. This is our goal at 9PSB. It is also why we are here. It is the difference we are committed to making in the Nigerian financial sector,” she said.

While acknowledging that infrastructure deficit and geographical coverage limitations has previously limited the progress made in achieving financial inclusion in Nigeria, Branka said that 9PSB’s key mitigating strategy is to create synergies between agent banking as an important driver of financial inclusion and a superior product mix.

She explained that, “9PSB will deploy a wide distribution network that will serve as a channel for financial education for rural and low-income consumers. This will enable them to conduct basic banking services like cash-in and cash-out transactions.”