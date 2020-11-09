By Emma Una – Calabar

A sixteen years old boy, James Undie was allegedly beaten to death at the weekend by members of the National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State on the accusation that he stole fifteen thousand naira belonging to his father.

Reports from the area said the father of the boy alleged that his missing money was stolen by his son which he spent with his friends and to make him confess he handed the teenager over to members of the National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN who subjected him to torture and severe beatings which led to his death.

The incident led to an outbreak of violence which claimed the lives of two other persons and destruction of property worth millions of naira as youths in the area reacted to the killing of the boy.

Mr Maxwell Obo, the National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN Chairman in the state said the matter was being handled to fish out the culprits who carried out the torture and beating of the boy to death.

“I cannot understand why the father should hand over his son for torture because he stole his money. He as the father ought to have handled it personally without involving the third person”.

Mr Obo said the call by some people for the proscription of the National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN in the state was unnecessary as the incident does not mean the organization is lawless

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State Police Command Spokesman said arrests including the father of the boy have been arrested for interrogation and further investigations.

