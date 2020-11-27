World News

‘A Love Letter to Detroit,’ on Vellum and Chrome

By
0
‘a-love-letter-to-detroit,’-on-vellum-and-chrome
Views: Visits 3

An exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts highlights the relationship of art and car culture over the past 70 years.

Is It Safe to Fly During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Previous article

Taylor Swift Illuminates ‘Folklore’ in a Stripped-Down Studio Concert

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News