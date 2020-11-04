SIR: Nigerians should be allowed to express their outrage at government with only the most necessary regulations in place. To do otherwise will be to enable government dereliction.

In Nigeria, there is hardly any need for the regulation of the social media. This is because Nigerians are ordinarily measured and cautious in their approach to criticizing government. This discretion is interpreted as docility most times but things are not that simple.

As the EndSARS protests rippled across the country, ripping to shreds the iron curtains of silence, official obfuscation and complicity, the power that the social media gives people to express themselves came to the fore once again. In many ways, the social media kept the protests going. It kept the world constantly updated about the traction and the trajectory of the protest. It also kept the protesters honest and transparent. But most crucially, it kept the government on its toes. A government that knew that the world was watching was never going to act rashly or ruthlessly. The images and videos from the Lekki toll gate incident will long torment the government and remind it of the hour it chose to drip abundantly angry but ultimately peaceful protests in blood.

As the protests have died down gradually, some Nigerian politicians, some of whom are well known to Nigerians as a result of their previous forays into the national consciousness ironically through the media, have subtly but senselessly called for the abrogation or the emasculation of the social media. The backlash has been as attritional as it has been acidic. The calls evoked memories of the bill which is currently making iniquitous rounds in the National Assembly with the perverse purpose of pushing through a law which will regulate how Nigerians use the social media.

Before the advent and the unprecedented availability of the social media, Nigerians had only the mainstream media. But its limitations were as abundant as they were annoying. There was always the question of censorship, mostly informed and instigated by a government afraid of its own shadows, and a feckless and complicit journalism. The government also found it easier to control the opinions expressed in the conventional media.

Journalists were arrested and media houses intimidated. The intimidation that came to the fore was only a tip of the iceberg of what went behind the scenes as many journalists were forced to fall into line for either sticks or carrots.

With the social media however, a nightmare has sprung up for the Nigerian government. The restrictions that are often so effective against the mainstream media prove particularly impotent against the social media with its particular mix of anonymity and reach. The social media in Nigeria is driving multiple pins and needles up the backside of a government that is bent on shrinking the space available to free speech in the country.

The government cites national security and Nigeria‘s fragile social cohesion as bigger priorities than free speech. But in a country where life is as hard as it gets, it is immoral and even hypocritical to beat a baby and ask them not to cry.

Any government that has the interest of the people it governs at heart should crave feedback. It should tolerate even the most virulent criticism from those it governs because it is only then that it can properly aggregate the opinions and concerns of the people to whom power rightly and truly belongs, and work towards meeting their aspirations and desires.

Those screaming that free speech be regulated because they are today in power and are unsettled by the criticisms directed at them should especially heed the transient nature of power and the universality of dissatisfaction and disaffection.