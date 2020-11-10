World News ‘A Teacher’ Review: After School, Not So Special By Mike Hale 6 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 1 Kate Mara and Nick Robinson play a teacher and student in a dangerous relationship in this FX on Hulu mini-series. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments