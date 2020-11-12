UNILAG ASUU Chairman, Dele Ashiru.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has hailed the reinstatement of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, describing it as a victory for the rule of law.

The Chairman of ASUU, UNILAG Chapter, Dele Ashiru in an interview with Channels Television said the union is also throwing its weight behind the recommendation that a regular visitation panel looks into the allegations leveled against the vice-chancellor and then take appropriate action.

RELATED: FG Reinstates Suspended UNILAG VC, Prof Ogundipe

“The decision by the government to reinstate our vice-chancellor is indeed a victory for the rule of law, for due process and for the autonomy of the Nigerian University system. This is why we commend the visitor for taking this bold initiative.

“We hope that this reinstatement will usher UNILAG back to the path of peace, stability, and scholarly progress for which the University is known,” he said.

The Federal Government on Wednesday reinstated Professor Ogundipe as the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education explained that the decision was taken by President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the report of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the Federal Government to investigate the management crisis rocking the institution.

The report approved by President Buhari states that the removal of Professor Ogundipe did not follow due process and the Governing Council should be dissolved.