By Esther Onyegbula

It is a short video of what Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has become— an abandoned project. This video is of Agbara/Morogbo axis.

When the construction started, so much was expected. But suddenly work stopped on the 10-lane Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

With some parts of the road looking as good as completed, the majority of stretches look like sores on a smooth skin — patches of leaking rot against the seductive image of the road displayed on billboards.

Vanguard had reported the state of the road, which many users have described as a deathtrap, HERE. When it rains, it becomes heartbreaking for those who know what such a road would have meant for this country.

One of such bad, or even deadly, stretch is from Agbara to Morogbo Bus Stop. The less than five minutes distance takes motorists four to five hours.

If a passenger is impatient or needs to beat time, such passenger just treks. If you have baggage, a truck pusher becomes your companion.

Another characteristic of the road is the frequency with which vehicles and human kaput.

The resultant traffic on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway is no respecter of time, so the daring and desperate go for commercial motorcycles (okada), who are making a kill.

VANGUARD