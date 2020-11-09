Founder/Chief Executive, Clean Technology Hub Nigeria, an energy innovation centre, Ifeoma Malo, is at the forefront of the campaign for clean energy sources. With the rising global demand for efficient, sustainable, and cost-competitive solutions, her organisation has been conducting hands-on training in renewable energy technologies and energy efficiency for youths, reports DANIEL ESSIET.

Technology entrepreneur and founder/Chief Executive, Clean Technology Hub Nigeria, Ifeoma Malo, is leading the campaign for clean energy sources particularly renewable energy. The renowned energy access expert is promoting distributed renewable energy in Nigeria by conducting hands-on training in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies, green entrepreneurship and enterprise development for youths in Nigeria.

The training focuses on empowering young entrepreneurs to start income-generating enterprises in the renewable energy sector and by so doing, become active proponents of energy efficiency and renewable energy approaches with a clear understanding of the issues and application around climate change. Youths so trained will also act as positive agents in their communities and bring about behavioral change among their peers and across their communities.

The Hub’s six to 12 months’ incubation programme focuses on supporting trainees’ business processes and making them scalable enterprises. This ranges from teaching them to register and protect their business to teaching them to pitch their products and concepts to potential end users and investors.

The goal, according to Ifeoma, was to enable growth while ushering in a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership and talented management.

One of the Hub’s popular programmes is ‘Tech Meets Renewable Energy Project.’ The project supports new entrepreneurs and new ideas around unlocking new supply chain opportunities in the off grid electricity sector.

The programme has been pivotal to addressing the increasing energy access demands across the continent.

The other one is its ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Programme’ designed to empower women-owned and led businesses by empowering them with clean energy products and services to increase their business offerings and their savings.

It is easy to see why and how Ifeoma developed her interest in power, energy and policy sectors. For one, she has been a policy enthusiast and worked in the public and private sectors in the United States of America (USA) around global policy issues.

Having attended a lot of high-level meetings between 2011 and 2014 during the power sector privatisation in Nigeria, Ifeoma saw the potential of the power sector emerging as the catalyst for Nigeria’s development and helping the country leap-frog into the modern world.

To achieve the goal of universal energy access in a sustainable way (SDG7), she believes that Nigeria would need to adopt larger renewable energy technologies.

Besides, there has been a rise in the global demand for efficient, sustainable, and cost-competitive energy solutions.This prompted Ifeoma to kick-start a campaign for clean energy sources. And her determination to build a legacy of innovative, sustainable ventures in renewable energy to Nigeria birthed Clean Technology Hub.

Ifeoma, who is also Country Campaign Director for Power for All in Nigeria, said Clean Technology Hub came about as a result of her frustration in meeting several brilliant young people with amazing energy access ideas that they couldn’t pursue or nurture because of lack of support or structure.

According to her, the Hub focuses on early stage businesses, working them through the stages of idea creation, incubation and fund raising, whilst helping them put in place the structure that would make them investible and attract financial support.

READ ALSO: Boosting renewable energy entrepreneurship

A Harvard Law School and University of Massachusetts graduate, Ifeoma has extensive experience in the power and energy sector and was the senior technical advisor to the former Minister of Power, Prof Chinedu Nebo, between 2013 and 2015.

She has credentials in building, cultivating and driving public private partnerships for project delivery and implementation, and has also held similar senior advisory portfolios with the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Her prior work experience includes Special Assistant to the Minister of Finance in Nigeria; Counsel at Ashoka, Office of West Africa; Deputy Head of Intellectual Property at the firm of George Ikoli and Okagbue; Senior Manager at the Negotiation and Conflict Management Group: Associate at the Boston Public Health Commission.

Ifeoma was also Adjunct Professor at the University of Massachusetts, Boston and a consultant at the Boston-based global biotechnology firm, Genzyme Corporation.

At Genzyme, Ifeoma developed strategic documents used in expanding the firm’s global market access.

Currently, the Chief Executive of Clean Technology Hub and the Energy Innovation Center in Abuja, she is proactively addressing the need for research, development, demonstration, and incubation of clean technologies to increase energy access and improve climate resilience.

A Tutu Fellow, Ifeoma received the ‘Power Industry Leader of the Year’ award at the Nigerian African Power, Energy and Water Industry Awards in August.

‘The Hub focuses on early stage businesses, working them through the stages of idea creation, incubation and fund raising, whilst helping them put in place the structure that would make them investible and attract financial support’