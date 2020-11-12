Kwara Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq has lifted the curfew imposed on Ilorin metropolis in the wake of EndSARS protests resulting in massive looting of public and private property in the state capital.

The relaxation of the curfew became effective on November 12th, Abdulrazaq’s Spokesperson Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement.

The statement reads: “Kwarans may however see increased joint patrols by security agencies within the metropolis and across the state. It is to strengthen the gains of the past weeks and keep criminal elements at bay.

“Citizens are to go about their lawful business without any fear. The government sincerely commends citizens and all critical stakeholders, especially the security agencies, for their support for the measures taken to strengthen security in the wake of some recent developments.”