The Abia State SME Microfinance Bank has given loans to 20 entrepreneurs in the state to increase their capacity. The loan was disbursed from the Special Loan Fund created by the state government to support Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

At the disbursement in Aba, the Acting Managing Director of the Bank, Mazi Ijoma commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, for setting up the scheme to ease access to funds and urged the beneficiaries to make prudent use of the facility.

Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Job Creation, Chinenye Nwaogu, also urged the loan beneficiaries to manage their businesses prudently so that more entrepreneurs would benefit from it.

According to the Governor, Abia State has sustained its national leadership in the SME development following the support of the state government. He urged governments at all levels to follow suit.

