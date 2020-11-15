Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (left); his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya and Engr. Amin Tawk of Craneberg Construction Company, during the inspection of Ijebu-Ode/Epe Expressway… yesterday.



Ogun State Government has assured the people of the state that the 14.7km Ijebu-Ode-Epe expressroad would be ready for use by Christmas.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this at the weekend, during the assessment tour of the road, got assurance from the contractors that about eight to nine kilometers of one lane of the road would be completed in the next 10 days.

He added that the award of the interchange flyover, which would be in form of a loop was awarded so as to ensure that accidents do not occur on the road as witnessed in other interchanges or other intersections in the past.

“The contractors have assured me that they will intensify work on this road. I have insisted because we have Christmas approaching.

I have insisted that they must complete one segment of this road, one lane of this road all the way to Ijebu-Ode. They, in turn assured me that in the next 10 days, they would have completed about eight to nine kilometers of one lane and have promised to ensure that by Christmas, the entire stretch going all the way from Epe to Ijebu-Ode completed.

“Furthermore, we’ve just awarded the interchange flyover contract that will allow for ease of flow of traffic from this road into Ijebu-Ode and onto the expressway, so that we do not have a situation where people are speeding on this road and they run onto the Sagamu-Ore expressway and then we begin to have accidents like we’ve seen in other interchanges or other intersections, it is going to be a loop, that has been awarded, the contractor has started mobilising and getting ready to begin that loop,” he said.

Governor Abiodun further disclosed that the opening of the road would further open up the corridor for more industrial activity, adding that the road when completed would also increase the efficiency of travel and longevity of the road.