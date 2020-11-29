A paramount ruler in Abocho, a town in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, Tijani Okutachi, has passed away at age 61.

Mr Okutachi’s death is coming months after the death of the Attah of Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Okutachi died on Saturday following a brief illness.

Confirming his death in a statement on Sunday, Governor Yahaya Bello in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, expressed shock over the passage of the monarch.

The governor described the late monarch as a great promoter of peace and unity amongst his subjects.

According to him, the passage of the paramount ruler happening months after that of the Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II was one tragedy too many for the Igala kingdom in particular, and Kogi State as a whole.

He said “the 20-year reign of the paramount ruler on the throne, has no doubt attracted significant developments and progress to his people.”

Mr Bello said the paramount ruler would be greatly missed for his royal counsel, fatherly guidance, and various contributions for the overall good of the state.