Abosede

A 45-year-old Oriabure Abosede, who is battling with acute exacerbation of her right knee, has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to undergo replacement of her right knee. The estimated cost of the surgery is N2.5 million.

Abosede has since 2012 been held captive by the trauma of the knee problem and has for about eight years, battled it amid pains and agony of not being able to walk properly.

“Since then I have been taking medications prescribed by the orthopedist. In December 2015, the knee was injected by the orthopedist due to drying of fluid in the knee, but three months after the injection, the pain reoccurred because I could not afford the bill,” she said.

In a medical report seen by The Guardian from the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Yaba, signed by Consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Taiwo Aofolajunwonlo, Abosede needs N2.5 million to undergo complete knee surgery, as there has been progressive worsening deformity of the right knee.

Appealing to the public, Abosede said: “I have been told that I need N1.2 million now to commence operation, which will include the tests and x-ray. Then after the surgery, the remaining N1.3 million will be made, making a total of 2.5 million”.

Donations can be sent to Oriabure Abosede T. Ecobank account Number: 2961105247; or Sterling Bank:0079122646.

