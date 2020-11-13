By Oladapo Sofowora

Ajibola Ademola with the sobriquet ‘Demola Morklue’ is well known within the social radar as an upwardly mobile businessman and a youth influencer.

His annual ‘Moreklue All Youth Awards’ (MAYA), is regarded as one of the biggest gatherings that converge youths making their marks from different strata of life under one roof with the aim of rewarding them for excellence.

Apart from his social media engagements online and offline, his Moreklue foundation is aimed at sponsoring the education of vulnerable kids. Impacting the larger youth demography on the need to remain financially independent. Through his Morklue vocational and masterclass session, youth are vigorously trained and mentored on rudiments needed to survive as an entrepreneur or artisan. Successful candidates are also given business grants as business startups.

For those who don’t know, Demola is currently positioning himself to seek an elective post into the Oyo state in the coming 2023 general election. On October 8, he celebrated his 30th birthday with a 3 in 1 event at his Lagos home, ‘The Maya Place’, where he converged top society and political bigwig to the official launch of his TT Curtz, a male fashion label, Playhauz Studios, an online TV platform, Darmiecole Visuals, a photography brand, and Kokoka Footies.

Those spotted at the event include Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, Hon. Ayo Joseph, Hon. Segun Dawodu, Otunba Femi Davies, Mr. White, Ms. Sumbo Adebesin, SB Live, Ayo George, Mr. Macaroni, Abiodun Adebanjo, and other.