By Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor Muhammadu Abubakar on Wednesday presented the proposed 2021 budget estimates of N228.3 billion for the state and 27 local government councils to the State Assembly for approval.

Presenting the proposed budget tagged: “Budget for sustaining growth through agricultural development, said the state has a total N156.5, while the 27 local councils have N71.83 billion.

Abubakar said the 2021 appropriation bill is higher than the 2020 original and Revised Budgets by 2.4% and 29% respectively, while the local government councils are about 5% over 2020 original consolidated approved estimates of about N68.32 billion.

The governor said: “Mr Speaker based on the aggregated proposed revenue and expenditure estimates, the 2021 Appropriation Bill is seeking the consideration of the Honourable House to appropriate the sum of N156,588,000 for the services of the Jigawa State.”

“The sum of N78,346,400,00:00k is earmarked for recurrent expenditure including provisions for contingency and stabilization funds. The balance of N78,241,600,00:00k is for capital investments.”

He also said the recurrent to capital expenditure ratio was almost exactly 50:50 with a difference of only about 0.1%, “It is worthy of note that despite the rising cost of personnel due to the new minimum wage and the rising cost of service delivery due to inflationary trends, we try to ensure that as many resources as possible are earmarked for capital investments.”