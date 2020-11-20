Abuja Motor fair to rev auto sector, promote autogas policy

THE 21st edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is targeted towards revving activities and further boosting investments in the sector, which despite challenges of COVID-19 and global economic downturn, is set to assume its rightful place as the key sector that drives socio-economic development in the country.

Disclosing this at a recent chat with the media, chairman of the organising committee for the event, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu said “the platform of this edition has been packaged to increase the attention of the government to the importance of urgently addressing the current challenges in the sector to use it to drive the nation’s economic diversification policy as well as the dual fuel autogas policy of the government”.

Agwu who is the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, added: “every effort has been deployed to ensure that the sector receives the needed support from both the government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development. We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automobile industry, which we believe remains the best sector to invest in”. The event which holds at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja, December 2- 8, 2020, has been repackaged to ensure that all the tiers of government in Nigeria are made to accord the automotive sector high priority as it is capable of catalyzing and sustaining the nation’s quest for economic diversification and development.

Agwu said: “Hosting auto shows of international standard such as the Abuja Motor Fair will go a long way in placing Nigeria in the world map of automotive business and will equally fast track the making of the nation the hub of the automotive business in the continent. For over 20 years, we have been able to create a comprehensive automobile exchange platform drawing global attention. We believe that with high attention from all levels of government leaders, joint efforts of sponsors and organisers, strong supports from motoring journalists and people in all fields, and powerful market and social demands, the Abuja International Motor Show is now ‘a must be’ place for any serious player in the industry.

The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and the inertia of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (Policy) have no doubt left the sector in an unenviable state, but they have separately and collectively made the sector stronger and better placed to attain the expected height sooner than expected. With good support from the government and other stakeholders, the sector will surmount these challenges and emerge better.

“There is no better forum to showcase this than the Abuja International Motor Fair where all the major brands available in the country are always on display. The dealerships and manufacturers of these global brands are more than ever poised to showcase their capacities and capabilities at the annual event.

“Therefore, showcasing among others at the event will ultimately show the state of preparedness or otherwise of participants. This does not apply only to the automobile companies but equally to those which services and or products complement the automobiles such as the spare parts; accessories, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.”

On the level of preparedness of the organising committee and other stakeholders, Mr. Agwu said that preparations are in top gear, stressing that this edition is loaded.

“Virtually all the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking with a whole lot of content that is designed to showcase the strength and resilience of the participants as well as create an educative and fun-filled atmosphere for all stakeholders. ““We have carefully put in place a lot of activities geared towards driving much traffic into the fair. These include but not limited to performances by live bands and popular artistes; car gifts; raffle draws; cultural and fashion displays, models/automobile parades and a roadshow.

In our continuous drive to add values to participants, this edition is a total package of all that the automotive and road transport sub-sectors offer.

The Bus & Tuck segment of the event has been packaged to draw special attention to manufacturers and or dealers on: Trucks, Buses, Spare Parts, Accessories, Equipment, Components, Logistics, Body Works, SPV’s etc. as Abuja and neighbouring States even countries are good markets for these products and services. Also, new on the stable are: Abuja Autoparts Expo and Construction & Heavy Equipment Expo that run concurrently with the Auto Fair.

