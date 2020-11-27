Sanni Onogu, Abuja

A 17-YEAR-OLD NNPC/SNEPCO scholar, Miss Ulan Sylvia Andrew, has been celebrated for scoring straight A1 in the 2020 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination.

The management of an Abuja-based private secondary school, Premiere Academy, Lugbe, said Miss Ulan broke the academic record in the school with her outstanding performance.

Ulan was a deputy head girl of the Academy and one of the first set of 30 products of the Cradle To Career Scholarship programme sponsored by NNPC/SNEPCO, which started in 2014.

While Ulan obtained A1 grades in all the nine subjects offered, other members of the top 10 got between eight and six A1 with only B2 and B3 to complement.