Access Bank’s executive director of technology and operations, Ade Bajomo, has been appointed the new President of the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR). This was first announced during FinTechNGR’s virtual Annual General Meeting held recently.

Prior to his appointment as President, FinTech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), Ade Bajomo served as the vice president of FinTechNGR for the last two years.

Speaking after his inauguration, Bajomo thanked the outgoing president, Dr Segun Aina and the governing committee, “for the remarkable accomplishments during the last two years. This appointment is a responsibility that I take very seriously and I am humbled by your vote of confidence. With your help, I believe we can position Nigeria as a leading market for global FinTech Innovation and Investment.”

He promised to “ensure FinTech Association of Nigeria works collaboratively as a team to position Nigeria and ultimately, Africa, as a force to be reckoned with in the global community. Nigeria has all the human resources it needs to be competitive in the global marketplace and this administration will strive to accelerate the growth of the industry and help create job opportunities and wealth.”

In an interview on Arise TV’s ‘Arise Xchange’, he acknowledged that FinTech offerings will be one of the key performance drivers for the Nigerian banking sector post-COVID-19.

He also affirmed that “The possibilities are endless for a sector that has been responsible for over N700 trillion worth of transactions over the last 12 months. This trend is expected to continue even in a post-COVID-19 world.”

Bajomo disclosed that new innovative solutions will be introduced in the payment sector. The key drivers of these innovative solutions, according to him, will include – contactless payments, biometric solutions for financial inclusion and the acceptance of Blockchain technology as a viable payment option.

He hinted that the CBN, through an inter-agency committee and the FinTech Association of Nigeria is already exploring Blockchain adoption for the financial sector.

In his capacity at Access Bank, Bajomo has led Access Bank’s digital transformation, overseeing the Bank’s use of advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to sustain banking and improve customer experience.

As Africa’s ‘Gateway to the World’, Access Bank continues to invest in digital innovation to drive trade and accessibility to finance. For its dedication to leading technological disruption in Africa, the Bank was recently recognised by Asian Banker as the ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’.

