By Collins Nweze

The Director-General, Nigerian College of Accountancy (NCA), Jos, Kayode Fasua, has called on accountants to anticipate the fourth industrial revolution.

Fasua made the call in a paper titled: “ the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Accountancy Profession’’, presented at the 25th Annual Conference of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria in Abuja.

Industry 4.0 describes a world or an era in which individuals move between digital domains with the use of connected technology that enables and manages their cues.

According to Fasua, industry 4.0 is the deliberate bringing together of smart technologies which connect machines, computers and people in real time via the wireless web.

He said that the prospect of the Industry 4.0 era arriving was credible, advising professional accountants should anticipate its potential.

He explained that only accountants and financial professionals ready to utilise opportunities created by technology would have a brighter future.

Fasua added that Industry 4.0 could herald greater opportunities than any that came before it and greater risks.

“Accountants should be aware of Industry 4.0 otherwise referred to as the Internet of Things or the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Industry 4.0 is in an embryonic stage at present but adding value to business,’’ he said.

According to him, the development of industries and the development of the internet as two main drivers of the fourth industrial revolution would increasingly transform how organisations and institutions do business, operate their productions, affect society, make their ecological footprint as well as how people live their lives.

“Despite claims from some that careers will be lost, professions destroyed and accounting and audit services made redundant by new digital technologies, there are unknown opportunities for those with knowledge of new cyber physical systems

“Professional Accountants who become well versed in the new technologies and social settings remain strongly in demand.

“For those who have not yet embraced technology, it requires adjustment everywhere.

“Most Accountants did not learn about technology during their professional training. So partaking in workshops will help prepare them for the future,’’ the director-general said, Fasua added that the concept of digitising everything is becoming a reality and urged accountants to brace up for more technologies.

He recalled that the fourth industrial revolution, a term coined by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the world economic forum describes a world where individuals move between digital domains and offline reality with the use of connected technology to enable and manage their lives.

He also noted that Nicholas David, Head, of Society and Innovation at the World Economic Forum defined the fourth industrial revolution as ‘a new era that builds and extends the impact of digitisation in new and unanticipated ways and can be described as the advent of “cyber physical systems ‘’ involving entirely new capabilities and connectivity for people and machines’.

Fasua further noted that the fourth industrial revolution could be seen as the revolutionary change that occurred when Information Technology (IT) proliferates in all industries (in primary, secondary and tertiary industries).

He also noted that digital disruption has affected industries like healthcare, oil and gas, logistics, E-commerce, transport and construction.

According to him, analysts believe that by 2020, there ill be over 26 billion connected devices.

He noted that the Internet of Things (IoT) was a giant network of connected “things’’ (Which also includes people).

Fasua mentioned opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution which includes reducing barriers between inventions and markets due to new technologies such as 3D for prototyping; innovative technologies will integrate different scientific and technical discipline.

“It creates new markets and new growth opportunities for each participant in the innovation,’’ the director-general said,

Fasua explained that robotics could and would change our lives in the near future, saying that technically, robots were automated motorised tools.

He said: “Robots have the potential to improve the quality of our lives at home, work and many other places.