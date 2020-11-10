Acting INEC Chairman, Ahmed Muazu, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on November 9, 2020. Photo: Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

The Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ahmed Muazu on Tuesday met with chairmen of a political party over the 15 bye-elections postponed across the country.

The meeting holds one day after Professor Mahmood Yakubu handed over to Muazu, the mantle of leadership of the electoral body.

Yakubu stepped down on Monday, pending the confirmation of his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Muazu during the meeting on Monday said political parties leaders will be able to review the conduct of the Edo and Ondo state governorship election and make recommendations on how to improve the quality of elections

INEC had earlier scheduled the conduct of bye-elections for October 31 but later postponed the exercise due to security challenges arising from the nationwide EndSARS protests.